Weston Marshfield Clinic to start using new state-of-the-art cancer treatment machine in Dec.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a significant step towards enhancing cancer treatment capabilities, Marshfield Clinic in Weston introduced a cutting-edge medical device known as a Linear Accelerator. The innovative machine marked the latest milestone in the clinic’s ongoing initiative to incorporate state-of-the-art cancer technology into its services.

The Linear Accelerator, which directs beams of radiation from various angles to aid in cancer treatment, serves the same purpose as its predecessor, which was nearing the end of its prime. Recognizing the benefits of an upgrade, the clinic seized the opportunity to acquire the new equipment.

Dr. Adedayo Onitilo, a Hematology-Oncology specialist at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston, emphasized this.

“This is not doing anything that the old one is not doing, but this is the newest model. It’s going to function at, you know, how we expect it to function probably for another 10 to 15 years,” Onitilo said.

In Nov. the clinic’s staff engaged in calibrating the Linear Accelerator. Once this task is completed, the machine will be employed to treat a variety of cancers, including brain, lung, and breast cancer. It can accomplish this by precisely focusing radiation from different angles onto specific areas of the body.

“It’s like doing surgery without cutting because it will pinpoint the exact area where you have the cancer and go after it,” Onitilo said.

Xuan Hu, a Medical Physicist at Marshfield Clinic-Weston, elaborated on the machine’s capabilities.

“We want to spare the good organs. That’s why we go from different angles; basically, you kind of spread the dose to the other area of the organ,” Hu said.

Attention to detail isn’t just being done on the machine. To create a more soothing environment for patients, the clinic’s staff designed the ceiling above the machine to resemble a starry sky, offering patients something beautiful to gaze at during challenging moments in their lives. Providing this compassionate, top-of-the-line care to central Wisconsin residents without the need for extended travel was a core priority for the clinic as they made the decision to upgrade the machine.

“I like to say access is quality. So if you have access to state-of-the-art health [technology] right in your backyard, that’s a lot of quality right there,” Onitilo.

Onitilo said he expects patients to have access to this advanced technology in early Dec. of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.