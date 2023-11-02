News and First Alert Weather App
UW beats UW-Stevens Point basketball in exhibition game

By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball fell to the Wisconsin Badgers 87-44 in an exhibition game at the Kohl Center on Wednesday.

The exhibition game, which has been held annually against a WIAC team for each of the last 18 seasons, is a tune-up game for both sides. The Badgers took the lead with 17:16 left in the first half and didn’t give it back.

After leading 13-9, Wisconsin went on a 12-0 run to take a double digit lead. They maintained that double digit lead throughout the game. The Badgers also went on a 23-2 run late in the second half.

Newcomer AJ Storr led the way for the Badgers, dropping in 14 points while going 5-7 from the field in 19 minutes of play. Chucky Hepburn was the only Badgers starter to play over 20 minutes, tallying six assists and seven points. Freshman Nolan Winter impressed, recording nine rebounds and nine points to finish near a double-double.

Freshman Josiah Butler led the way for the Pointers, scoring 15 points on 7-12 shooting from the field. Freshman and Medford native Logan Baumgartner scored nine points, dropping in three three-pointers.

The Badgers will open their season against Arkansas State Monday night at 7 pm. The Pointers have an extra week before the Kent Dernbach era opens against Lawrence University on Nov. 11 at the Quandt Fieldhouse.

