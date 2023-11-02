News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

This Burger King worker makes the best Whopper in the country

Burger King employee Heather Gear has been crowned the "Best Whopper maker in North America." (Source: WTVG)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (Gray News) - Burger King held its annual convention earlier this month in Miami.

Workers from Burger King franchises in the U.S. took part in the Whopper Challenge to see who could make the best Whopper sandwich.

Ohio Burger King employee Heather Gear was named the winner of the company’s national competition and took home the “Best Whopper maker in North America” title.

Gear earned a Golden Whopper Award along with $10,000.

“It kind of took me about a week to sink in that I won,” Gear said. “It feels surreal. Like it was something out of reach until you win it.”

She said she would be using the money to help pay for her upcoming wedding.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First snowfall for Marathon County.
First snowfall on Halloween causes a scare for drivers
One man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 8 and Honey Road.
Tomahawk man found injured on road
FILE - Stars of "Friends" pose after the show won Outstanding Comedy Series at the 54th Annual...
Networks pay tribute to Matthew Perry with ‘Friends’ marathons, never-before-seen interviews
Business owners, city officials, and the public converge in a meeting at Mid-State Technical...
Stevens Point holds meeting with business owners to discuss future downtown improvements
Juvenile arrested in connection to several crimes throughout Edgar

Latest News

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.
Turn your clocks back: Daylight saving time ends this weekend
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., listens as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
House rejects effort to expel Rep. George Santos of New York
Patrick Dai, a suspect arrested for making antisemitism threats against Cornell University...
Cornell University student accused of posting online threats about Jewish students appears in court
Doug Diny will face off against incumbent Mayor Katie Rosenberg in the April election
Wausau mayoral race sees new challenger as spring election nears