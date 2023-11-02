News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Sandwich shop owner disappears without trace, abandons employees

The owner of a Seattle sandwich shop has disappeared, leaving employees without pay and the property on the verge of being considered abandoned. (SOURCE: KIRO)
By KIRO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KIRO) – The last time the employees at a sandwich shop in Washington state got paid was three weeks ago after the owner vanished without a trace.

Cody Deasy, a former employee of HoneyHole, said he quit three weeks ago after owner Evan Bramer cut his hours in half to save money.

“It’s sad because we used to have a line to the door all the time,” he said.

After Bramer disappeared, Deasy’s former co-workers were left without a job, and many have not been paid.

“It’s just awful. Some of them can’t pay their rent. It just feels like we were scammed almost,” he said.

Employees told KIRO they haven’t seen or heard from Bramer since. They said they have made multiple attempts to reach him, and some have said their paper paychecks have bounced.

The food order account has lapsed, and the website and building fees are unpaid. The business is at risk of being considered abandoned.

The employees said they tried to file a missing persons report for Bramer, but the Seattle Police Department said it wasn’t finished.

“I wouldn’t put it past him to not pay his bills,” Deasy said.

Officials said there is an investigation surrounding Bramer but did not give any details.

However, KIRO reports that Bramer is a convicted sex offender in Arizona.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and reportedly fled to Mexico while on probation.

Bramer bought the HoneyHole over the summer, and the business received two health code violations in their September inspection.

Records also show that the state’s Department of Labor and Industries received another complaint on Oct. 23.

It’s a far cry from its heyday as a staple in the community.

“I pass by the HoneyHole all the time. I usually get sandwiches here,” one customer said.

Employees said they want to share more of their stories but are waiting for the police investigation to wrap up.

Copyright 2023 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old dies from injuries after vehicle accident in Necedah
FILE - Stars of "Friends" pose after the show won Outstanding Comedy Series at the 54th Annual...
Networks pay tribute to Matthew Perry with ‘Friends’ marathons, never-before-seen interviews
First snowfall for Marathon County.
First snowfall on Halloween causes a scare for drivers
“Hate has no home here.” That is the message Kathryn Ruland and her neighbors are sending after...
‘Hate has no home here,’ Wausau neighborhood combats hateful trick-or-treating incident
UW-Stevens Point mens basketball ahead of an exhibition against UW-Madison on Nov. 1 at the...
UW beats UW-Stevens Point basketball in exhibition game

Latest News

The gun deer hunt season is Nov. 18-26 in Wisconsin
DNR previews upcoming gun deer hunt
Daniel Sawyer, 60
Wisconsin Rapids man charged in deadly hit and run in Waushara Co.
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases Podcast
Waushara Co. man who didn't show up for work in 2020 still missing
Property assessment values in the state must be between 90-110 percent of market value
Rising housing prices means property values are increasing too
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed