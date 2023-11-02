Revaluations cause fear with homeowners so here’s what you need to know

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Property assessment standards in Wisconsin have to be within 90% - 110% of market value.

Research from the Wisconsin Policy Forum found many municipalities last year were not meeting the state’s standards and were evaluating properties less than 90%. This means properties were being undervalued and now these municipalities have to do revaluations to meet that 100% market value.

Just, how much are these property values going up? This is an example from Stevens Point.

“Typically we have anywhere from a four to seven percent increase per year here. Lately, it’s been seven to ten percent per year,” said Stevens Point City Assessor Steve Shepro. He said the biggest cosmetic changes to add value to your home right now are kitchens and bathrooms.

" A lot of people will do paintings, floorings, different things. We don’t charge for every little item. We look at the overall picture and we look at it based on its typical age,” said Shepro.

However, even if you have done nothing to your house in the last five years, your property value can still go up because your house has to move with the market.

“The things that are part of a property, you have market values that are taken into consideration, you have housing, supply housing stock taken into consideration and all those things can add up to generally raise the assessed value of a home,” said Wisconsin Policy Forum Senior Research Associate Ari Brown.

If your property goes up, you may think, ‘Shoot, my property taxes are going up too.’ Well, not necessarily.

“Each municipality can only raise their total tax property amount each year by the value of all new property added, all new buildings, all new improvements, divided by the total property value in that municipality. So, the overall property tax levy is only increasing by a couple of percentages each year and every municipality can make the decision on whether or not to increase to that amount or to stay where they are at,” said Brown.

If you don’t like the way your assessment went you can appeal it.

“It’s very important that the property owner contact the assessor’s office and discuss it. After that discussion and there’s no change in value and you’re still not happy, the next step would be ‘Board of Review’ and that works kind of like a court,” said Shepro.

But if you still want to appeal ‘The Board of Review’s’ ruling, you’re next step will be to take your case to The Department of Revenue. Shepro says while your property value going up may seem like a bad thing he says, “You don’t want your house to move backward.”

