Packers respond to growing criticism

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been a tough week for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they lose their fourth-straight game Sunday to rival Minnesota, but the team dealt away locker room leader Rasul Douglas at the trade deadline Tuesday. It was a tough blow to lose a guy like Douglas in the locker room, especially for fellow leader Aaron Jones, who detailed the emotional departure Thursday.

“It was a moment I’ve never had, never had somebody that close to me get traded,” said Jones. “I came down, he was actually sitting right here on this corner, so I just saw him. I already felt it in my heart and just kind of like, not broke down but we started talking. We both shed a few tears, it’s been a long journey for both of us.”

In Douglas’s first meeting with the Buffalo Bills’ media Thursday, he explained how he found out about the trade, saying he hung up on general manager Brian Gutekunst initially because he didn’t believe him.

Rasul Douglas said that he found out that he was being traded somewhere in the 3p.m. hour on Tuesday.



He said that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst called him and said they were trading him and Douglas hung up on him because he didn’t believe him. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 2, 2023

It was a tough goodbye for both sides, but in Green Bay, it also served as a wake-up call.

“On that side of the ball, need somebody to step up as a leader when you’re losing such a leader on that side of the ball,” said Jones.

Jaire Alexander finds himself one teammate shorter in the cornerback room. He knows it’s an opportunity to step up.

“Everybody got a reality check,” said Alexander. “Alright, we’re here to perform, make plays.”

Perhaps it’s the motivation the team needs, feeling the weight of the four-game losing streak, understanding the season may slip away if the losing streak extends further. There’s plenty of vocal fan frustration during the streak, but the team is not listening to that noise.

All that noise, I stopped listening, so I don’t hear it,” said running back AJ Dillon. “Everybody has got an opinion and if I didn’t ask about it, why would I care about it.”

This is a Packers franchise not used to losing. In the last ten seasons, they’ve had just three losing seasons. With that in mind, the frustration is prominent in the locker room.

“You know, just being in this position, nobody wants to be in this position,” said wide receiver Romeo Doubs, “but again, it only comes down to just controlling what we can at this point.”

The Packers have a chance to reverse their fortunes Sunday against a Rams team that may be without their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, who is dealing with a hand injury. Getting a win, in any capacity, could do wonders for Green Bay.

“It would mean a lot man,” said Doubs. “No organization, no team or player like to lose.”

“Especially right now, I think that would be great to get everybody feeling good,” said Dillon. “Feeling good about the work we’ve been putting in.”

The Packers and Rams kickoff at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.

