Nekoosa Police seeks help in locating missing 27-year-old woman

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Nekoosa Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 27-year-old Kayla Daniels.

Kayla’s last known contact was made from Kwik Trip in Spencer on the evening of October 27. Kayla is 5′6″ and approximately 110 pounds. She is possibly traveling in a gray or silver 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup with temporary tag D167GE.

Anyone with information should contact the Nekoosa Police Department via the Wood County Communications Center by calling 715-421-8701.

