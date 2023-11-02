Lakeland Union High School closed Thursday due to ‘potential threat via social media’

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland Union High School will be closed on Thursday, November 2 due to a ‘potential threat via social media.’ The school made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday morning. In the post, the school shared that “the purpose of not being at school is to allow law enforcement to complete their investigation and ensure safety to our students and school.”

In a press release, the Woodruff Police Department said the threat was a post on Snapchat containing a picture of a handgun and a caption reading “don’t come to school tomorrow.” Police responded to the home of the suspect who admitted to the post and said he did not intend to hurt anyone. Police said they searched the suspect’s home for weapons and found several BB and airsoft guns, and confiscated the one shown in the post. A felony charge of terrorist threats has been forwarded to Juvenile Court Intake for review.

Lakeland Union High School Facebook Post (WSAW)

District Administrator Robert Smudde shared a statement to NewsChannel 7 about the closure.

“LUHS has been plagued with violent threats and school closures the last few years and has had the last day of school called off in both 2022 and 2023 for threats of violence either online or written on walls inside the building,” he said. The statement continues, “LUHS traditionally has about 5 days of school called off every year for threats of violence. It has started early this year with the first being on 11/2/23. The parents are very sick of constant school closures and the lack of safety at LUHS and want the Department of Public Instruction to step in.”

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to the Minocqua Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

