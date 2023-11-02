Hear stories of women veterans at UWSP Wausau campus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Veterans Day is just a little over a week away and ahead of that big day, you’ll have the chance to hear the stories of amazing women veterans. ‘We are not Invisible’ is presented by A Walk in Their Shoes. Organizer Colin Hanson joined Sunrise 7 tell us all about the program.

It’s a program through the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center partnering with the ‘I am not Invisible’ program. The program has 35 women veterans that share their experiences throughout the state.

There will be four veterans sharing their stories and experiences at the event happening at UWSP-Wausau.

“I think it’s important to hear all veterans’ stories, but especially for our young ladies not only in schools, but in our community to see people that look like them and have asperations to serve in our military and serve our country,” Hanson said.

‘We are not Invisible’ is happening on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the UWSP Wausau Campus Theater. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

