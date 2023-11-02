Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Jon “Jake” Morgan - Waiting for answers

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - March 2020. Then President Donald Trump was tackling the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, Roddy Ricch had the number one song with ‘The Box’ on the Billboard Hot 100, the magical world of Disney’s Onward had its opening day and would go on to make $142 million, and on March 6, a missed ride to work raised the first red flag into the disappearance of a young man from Waushara County that has left his family devastated and determined to find the truth.

March 8 was a typical Sunday morning for Jon’s mother Michelle Zartner. She was living in Arizona with her sister Christine Ernst far away from the lingering winter in Wisconsin. It’s where she once lived and where her two children currently call home.

It was typical until she got a message from her son’s father. He said no one had seen their son Jon “Jake” Morgan for two days.

“So I started reaching out to some of his friends,” Michelle said. “The person had reported to his father that they haven’t, they spoke to him late Friday, late Thursday, and that she hadn’t been able to get a hold of him since then.”

This wasn’t typical for Jon. The people in his life say he was always in contact with them. He was consistent on social media, a good friend, and wouldn’t just ghost them.

“Well, as a son he was great fun. Crazy at times, he was always in sports and very active throughout everything that he did,” Michelle shared. “You know, being a mom of a teenager going into, you know, early 20s, we had our normal family challenges that you have as your children are growing up, but he is a great person with a great heart and always willing to help other people.”

“He was good at helping other people. Maybe not as good at helping himself,” Christine added.

She said as soon as they heard about Jon’s disappearance, they went to work. They began calling friends in Wisconsin, making posts on Facebook, and doing whatever they could while being in Arizona, but at the end of the day, they felt hopeless. Which is why the pair booked two tickets to Wisconsin within a matter of days.

“So we got there on Thursday,” Christine said. “We met with his friend who initially told us that she couldn’t get a hold of him and she was panicking.”

Christine is talking about Jon’s friend and for the sake of anonymity, we will call her “Kim.”

Kim is described as a very close friend to Jon, but it’s unclear if they had a romantic relationship. Captain Detective Nick Traeger with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office describes their connection similarly.

“I don’t know if I classify as a partner, but she gave him a lot of rides to work and back,” Traeger said. “She also provided him with a cell phone so that they could communicate. So, I can’t say officially they were dating, however, they seemed the closest and this female was supposed to give John a ride to work Friday morning and he never contacted her.”

This piece of information is very important because Jon didn’t drive, and this seems like the right time to show a timeline of what we know about Jon’s last accounted-for hours.

Jon Morgan Timeline (WSAW)

As you can see on Thursday, March 5, Jon finished his shift at the A&W in Wautoma around 5:30 p.m. and got a ride to his home in Weyauwega from Kim. He was then picked up from his home by a former classmate who we’re going to call “Hailey.”

Investigators believe the two made it back to Hailey’s home in King which is a small community just west of Waupaca. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Jon and Hailey are seen on surveillance video of a gas station in the Waupaca area. Police believe the pair went back to Hailey’s home after.

We’re naming a lot of towns and times, but it’s important to understand how far away they are from one another. So, if you’re a visual person, we have a map below to make it a little easier to understand.

Jon Morgan Map (WSAW)

At 3:28 a.m. Jon’s phone shows he made a call to Kim to set up a ride to work for later that morning. About 45 minutes later he sent a final text. At 5:15 a.m. he received another text, but it was never opened. His phone last pinged in the King area at 9 a.m. after he reportedly left the home in King at 8 a.m.

Jon never showed up for his 10 a.m. shift at A&W and never collected his paycheck.

“So the female friend that was going to give him a ride lives in the general area, however, they communicate by phone and he never came to her house,” Traeger said. “He never contacted her for a ride to go to work or anything like that. Which is very unusual.”

Two pretty big red flags.

During our interview with police, they were clear in saying that Jon was with Hailey for several hours. What’s not entirely clear is if they were alone.

According to the detectives, they believe another person was at the house at some point. However, because of a lack of cooperation, they can’t confirm if that person had any contact with Jon or if anyone else was there.

Hailey did tell the police that Jon walked out of her home at 8 a.m. and that was the last time she saw him. Mind you, it was March in Wisconsin.

Our NewsChannel 7 meteorologists looked back in the records on March 6, 2020, and it was a cold morning with temps in the mid to high 20s and snow still on the ground. Most of the area lakes were still frozen over. So, it’s highly unlikely he would’ve walked any great distance.

A quick Google search estimates it would have taken Jon nearly five hours to make the walk back to his home and his job was even farther being nearly 24 miles away, making it an eight-hour trek by foot.

Early in the investigation, the sheriff’s office got a tip that Jon was seen in the Appleton area. They said he may have extended family or friends there.

Traeger shared, “Yeah, so video surveillance at the bus stop, we were able to determine that was not correct. Then the other places either an officer went to follow up or got surveillance footage to disprove the tip.”

So right away a dead end.

In the months following, the sheriff’s office was granted a search warrant to investigate the home where Jon was last seen on County Highway QQ. It’s a small home in a touristy area next to a popular bar.

Traeger said the state crime lab went through the house and did some minor digging outside of the home, but when asked if cadaver dogs were used he said, “They did, and they can’t speak on what was found or not found.”

Through our time putting this series together, we’ve come to learn that it’s completely normal for authorities to keep certain information private and not share it with the public to help keep the integrity of the case, but we also understand how frustrating that can be for those on the outside looking in.

It often leaves room for the rumor mill to start running, so we are going to clear up a couple of them.

The first, is assumptions after the search in King at Hailey’s home.

“The belief that John was hit over the head with a shovel and dismembered — I don’t believe is accurate,” Traeger said.

About a month after the search for Jon began, a 27-year-old man named Chad Andreson was also reported missing. His remains were later found in August 2020 in the Township of Lind which is about nine miles southeast of King.

As you can imagine there was a lot of speculation about if these two men were connected. Over email, Detective Traeger said Andreson’s death was ruled a suicide and there is no evidence that ties them together. In terms of what kind of evidence, the detective said they never found Jon’s phone but wouldn’t say what crews found during the search warrant. Whatever it was, obviously it alone isn’t enough to solve this crime.

So, what will it take?

“Cooperation,” Traeger said. “I believe that we have a good idea on what happened, but there are a couple people that need to come forward and tell the truth and cooperate.”

For complete transparency, it’s important to point out that Jon had a history with drugs and Traeger is fairly certain that played a major role in what ultimately happened to him.

“I think this was an accident,” he said. “That people got scared and didn’t know what to do and did not want law enforcement involved.”

Michelle even said, “Yes, we believe that too. I believe that that day that he didn’t leave on his own.” For years she said Jon battled addiction and was on probation at the time of his disappearance.

“Well, at first, I think that that was part of one of the reasons why the police were a little hesitant to look further into it,” Michelle said. “Thinking that, you know, these people are gone for days and no one hears from them.”

However, she says Jon was on the road to sobriety — even if some days were more challenging than others.

Since Jon was technically living in Waushara County when he went missing, the investigation was originally led by police there. Then it was eventually handed over to Waupaca County since King was the last place he was known to be. Since Detective Traeger has taken over, he said drugs continue to be a challenge when it comes to working on the case.

″Parts of it make it complicated. Trying to speak with individuals that don’t always like law enforcement or have been incarcerated don’t always cooperate the most,” Traeger said.

Could Jon have left the area because of his past with the law and maybe he was running from something or someone?

“We knew John had an active probation warrant, so we weren’t sure if he was trying to avoid being arrested on his warrant,” Traeger stated. “But ultimately, we didn’t get anything that provided us information as to where he would have gone.”

Michelle said Jon had his issues, but whatever trouble he got in he always dealt with the consequences regardless of what they were. She also knows she would help in whatever way she could.

“I would get a phone call and I’ve had the same phone number for years and so that’s, it’s like, no. If something happened, I know that he knows my number. He knows I will answer the call,” she said.

Michelle doesn’t have any plans to change that number either — not until they get the answers they so desperately deserve.

“Michelle and I often talk that we’re never gonna give up until we find out what happened to him,” Christine said.

“Do it for the family,” Traeger added. “The family is absolutely crushed. They want closure. They know Jake’s past, they know his difficulties and struggles, but they also know he was a great person and Jake doesn’t deserve this.”

Over three years, Detective Traeger said his office has received more than 200 reports and continues to receive tips weekly.

Jon’s family is also offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of anyone involved in Jake’s disappearance, or for information that leads to finding him or the location of his body. Investigators say that information will likely only come from a very select group of people.

“I think it’s a very small circle and the reason why I believe that is because of this small town and when something big happens in a small town, at some point, somebody knows something credible,” Traeger said. “There have been numerous interviews throughout the last three years and there’s not been much credible information provided to us from those particular people — from the people in the community that have heard rumors or heard information.”

Jon is a brother, a friend, and a son. His loved ones deserve to know what happened regardless of the decisions he made in the past.

“Please just think of if you had if this were your child, or your niece, or nephew, or cousin, or brother, or sister,” Michelle said. “Please, just even if you’re afraid do it anonymously, you know, we just want to find him.”

Jon, if you’re listening, none of us know what kind of demons have haunted you, but you should know that your family is still looking for you and they love you.

You have not been forgotten.

Jon was 22 years old when he disappeared and today he’d be 26. His ears and his tongue are both pierced. He has a small scar believed to be on his left eyebrow and there are photos of his leg tattoos below. He was last known to be wearing a dark blue or black hooded sweatshirt with a Nike® logo on the front. He was wearing blue jeans, brown shoes, and a gray stocking cap. Jake was also carrying a drawstring backpack and wearing a blue and gray jacket similar to a Columbia® jacket.

Jon Morgan Leg Tattoo (none)

If you know something about Jon’s disappearance please, now is the time to come forward. Please call the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 258-4466 or to make an anonymous tip through the P3 app available for Apple and Android devices or online at www.p3tips.com.

SOURCES

DOJ

https://www.missingpersons.doj.wi.gov/missing/jon-jacob-jake-morgan

NamUs

https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/68506?nav

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.