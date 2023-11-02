First Alert Weather: Melting snow continues, warming trend begins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mild and seasonable weather makes a return Thursday, remaining in the forecast through the upcoming weekend. Rain showers possible on Sunday.

Thursday is the start of a warming trend. Highs return to 40 during the afternoon as a warm front allows for milder air to flow in from the southwest. Light and variable southwest winds, with intervals of sun and clouds.

Isolated, stray precipitation possible Friday morning as the low tracks further east. Most areas will remain dry, but a select few in Central Wisconsin could see light rain during mid-morning. Depending on temperatures, it is possible for precipitation to fall as snow flurries. Clouds in the morning will clear to sunshine by the afternoon. Highs warmer, mid to upper 40s. Winds remain calm.

Remaining mild for the weekend ahead. Intervals of sun and clouds throughout Saturday. Highs mid-40s. Our next weather maker arrives Sunday. Cloudy for the day, with scattered showers moving in for the afternoon as a low-pressure system slides through. Expecting rain to start over the Northern half of the state, then spreading further south through Sunday night.

Scattered rain lingers into the new work week. Low temperatures heading into Monday morning in the upper 30s. It is possible for some spots over the Northwoods to drop to or below freezing point. Lingering precipitation from Sunday into Monday could fall as a rain-snow mixture during the morning hours.

Highs remain in the mid-40s Monday. But our temperatures take another hit at colder weather starting Tuesday where temperatures slide back into the 30s. Another chance for rain-snow mix Wednesday.

