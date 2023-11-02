News and First Alert Weather App
Fire at Nacho’s Mexican Grill in Tomahawk

There is no word on injuries at this time.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews in Tomahawk are responding to a fire at Nacho’s Mexican Grill. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said there are other structures attached to the building. They have requested the assistance of other fire departments. There is no word on injuries at this time.

NewsChannel 7 has a crew headed to the scene. We will keep you updated as more details become available.

Nachos Mexican Grill is located at 22 W Wisconsin Ave, Tomahawk, WI 54487.

