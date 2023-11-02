Emergency situations can leave a lasting impact on mental health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency situations often leave a lasting impact on your mental health and law enforcement is exposed to those situations more often than most. That’s why the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has a licensed counselor deputies work with after a critical incident.

“When you do that work all the time you start to become a little accustomed to it,” said Holly Hakes, licensed professional counselor at Hakes Wellness Solutions.

Marathon County Sherriff Chad Billeb said when you’re in crisis you’re not always thinking straight, “Having someone there to guide you can be the difference between a successful outcome and a really tragic outcome.”

Hakes is that support, the licensed professional counselor specializes solely in law enforcement. She has a deep connection to emergency response. Hakes’ mother worked as a 911 dispatcher, and Hakes did too. She also worked in juvenile court.

“My best credential, I always say, is that I’m a law enforcement spouse. Lee and I have been married — it’ll be 32 years next month. Lee spent 27 years working in law enforcement,” said Hakes.

Through all those years, she was his support through the ups and downs of the job.

“Wisconsin has experienced a lot of line-of-duty deaths this year,” said Hakes. “People that see these things repeatedly need to be able to get that support without having to wait a long time for it.”

Mental health support is in short supply and it’s important to not ignore it, according to Hakes.

After a critical incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have to meet with Hakes, even if they don’t want to talk about the incident. It’s just to know she’s there.

“It may be a month after or 6 months after, but at least they have a relationship with a provider that they can trust,” said Sheriff Billeb.

“Sometimes your brain has a different idea and really wants you to be aware that it’s getting to be too much,” said Hakes.

There are clues you can look out for. For example, difficulty sleeping, having a hard time concentrating, and brain fog.

“Maybe you’re feeling emotional and are experiencing some emotions that aren’t typical for you or maybe you’re quiet and withdrawn,” Hakes said.

She added that aside from talking to a professional, care for yourself the same way you would if you’d been physically injured.

“Lay low, cut yourself some slack, push water. Come time to eat, maybe bland foods, get some extra sleep. go to bed a little early,” said Hakes.

“There’s a stigma with it, a fear that asking for help is some form of weakness and it’s not,” said Sheriff Billeb.

