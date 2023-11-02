News and First Alert Weather App
DHS launches new child resource network service, website

Wisconsin Department of Health Services
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched a new service that will transform the support structure for families of children with delays, disabilities, special health care needs, or mental health conditions.

Wisconsin Wayfinder: Children’s Resource Network includes a user-friendly website and toll-free helpline that lets families easily connect with real people – dedicated children’s resource guides – who will help navigate through the essential services and supports that will enable their children to thrive.

“This service is a critical step toward improving the way families with special health care needs access and connect with the vital resources they need, especially during crucial moments like after an initial diagnosis,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “Our children’s resource guides are people committed to personally assisting families on this journey. Wisconsin Wayfinder embodies our commitment to inclusivity, support, and accessibility for our state’s children and their families.”

A statewide, user-friendly website, dhs.wi.gov/wiscway, and toll-free number, 877-WiscWay (877-947-2929), provide families with convenient, direct access to compassionate and knowledgeable children’s resource guides.

