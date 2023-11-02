Boys & Girls Club Wausau Harvest Dinner will help club provide cooking lessons meals and snacks to kids

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - If you see a lot of people having a good time at the Rothschild Pavilion Thursday night, it’s for a good cause.

It’s called Harvest Dinner. It has become an annual tradition for the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area. Children will get to be servers for the night if they are a member.

It will be a night of food and experiences, including a live auction. Urban Street Bistro provides a five-course meal. Miron Construction is presenting the event. It will help the club be able to keep providing affordable services to its members.

“We provide between 45-55,000 meals and snacks across our organization and that does not include the teen and kid cuisine cooking program that helps our club members learn how to be safe in a kitchen, read a recipe, cook for themselves, and help support not only their families but themselves as they become adults. It’s a true-life skill,” said Kim Larsen, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area.

She said they have been preparing for the event for a year. It’s an annual tradition they take pride in. From the food menu, which has been kept a secret, to the way kids serving are dressed fancy for the guests, decorations, and activities. Every one of those details matters to the club. The attention to detail is not for looks, but for what the event supports.

“We are surrounded by an incredibly philanthropic and generous community, there’s something to be said, for when a group of people come together, the change that they can make or what they can make happen in any community,” said Larsen.

The event is on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. It is sold out, but Kim says that is a good thing. If you were hoping to attend tonight, there are other ways to help the club out. She says you can donate online, or bring your donation to the club.

For a link to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.