News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Boys & Girls Club Wausau Harvest Dinner will help club provide cooking lessons meals and snacks to kids

Your children will get to be servers for the night if they are a member. It will be a night of...
Your children will get to be servers for the night if they are a member. It will be a night of cuisine and experiences, including a live auction.(WSAW)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - If you see a lot of people having a good time at the Rothschild Pavilion Thursday night, it’s for a good cause.

It’s called Harvest Dinner. It has become an annual tradition for the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area. Children will get to be servers for the night if they are a member.

It will be a night of food and experiences, including a live auction. Urban Street Bistro provides a five-course meal. Miron Construction is presenting the event. It will help the club be able to keep providing affordable services to its members.

“We provide between 45-55,000 meals and snacks across our organization and that does not include the teen and kid cuisine cooking program that helps our club members learn how to be safe in a kitchen, read a recipe, cook for themselves, and help support not only their families but themselves as they become adults. It’s a true-life skill,” said Kim Larsen, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area.

She said they have been preparing for the event for a year. It’s an annual tradition they take pride in. From the food menu, which has been kept a secret, to the way kids serving are dressed fancy for the guests, decorations, and activities. Every one of those details matters to the club. The attention to detail is not for looks, but for what the event supports.

“We are surrounded by an incredibly philanthropic and generous community, there’s something to be said, for when a group of people come together, the change that they can make or what they can make happen in any community,” said Larsen.

The event is on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. It is sold out, but Kim says that is a good thing. If you were hoping to attend tonight, there are other ways to help the club out. She says you can donate online, or bring your donation to the club.

For a link to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old dies from injuries after vehicle accident in Necedah
FILE - Stars of "Friends" pose after the show won Outstanding Comedy Series at the 54th Annual...
Networks pay tribute to Matthew Perry with ‘Friends’ marathons, never-before-seen interviews
First snowfall for Marathon County.
First snowfall on Halloween causes a scare for drivers
UW-Stevens Point mens basketball ahead of an exhibition against UW-Madison on Nov. 1 at the...
UW beats UW-Stevens Point basketball in exhibition game
“Hate has no home here.” That is the message Kathryn Ruland and her neighbors are sending after...
‘Hate has no home here,’ Wausau neighborhood combats hateful trick-or-treating incident

Latest News

Tuesday night. You and your children can sit in a real fire truck, and tour the Stratford Area...
Truck or Treat Tuesday night at Stratford Area FD to celebrate Halloween, share improvements
Trick or Treating is at 3pm Tuesday. You will meet at the main entrance of Pine Crest.
Trick or Treat tomorrow at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill
Madisyn Lang spent hours at a time at Marshfield Children’s Hospital where she received...
16-year-old cancer survivor raises money for Children’s Miracle Network
The walk will leave the pavilion at 7:15. Pumpkins will light the path, but flashlights will...
Walk to End Epilepsy Friday night in Wausau