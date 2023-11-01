News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Weston celebrates America Recycles Day with ‘What’s in Your Bin’ contest

Village of Weston
Village of Weston(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - All November long, the Village of Weston is celebrating America Recycles Day with a ‘What’s in Your Bin’ contest.

America Recycles Day falls on Nov. 15, but from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1, the Village is letting people participate in a recycling contest where you can enter into a drawing for a chance to win one of several $25 gift cards or a new flat-screened TV!

All you need to do is take a picture of the recyclables within your single-stream recycling cart and send them to Valerie Parker at vparker@westonwi.gov or by U.S. Mail to 4747 Camp Phillips Road, Weston.

All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 4. For more information, call 715-241-2607 or visit westonwi.gov.

Weston America Recycles Day
Weston America Recycles Day(Village of Weston)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 8 and Honey Road.
Tomahawk man found injured on road
First snowfall for Marathon County.
First snowfall on Halloween causes a scare for drivers
Business owners, city officials, and the public converge in a meeting at Mid-State Technical...
Stevens Point holds meeting with business owners to discuss future downtown improvements
Juvenile arrested in connection to several crimes throughout Edgar
Three hurt in semi vs. buggy crash in Town of Holton

Latest News

Lincoln Hills - Copper Lake
Latest report on Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake School shows continuous improvements being made
Dry Skin
Prevent your skin from paying the price as cold, dry air comes in this season
Randall Volar & Chrystul Kizer CNN
Video, transcripts of Wisconsin woman’s police interview cannot be used at her trial, judge rules
Monk Botanical Gardens is giving you the chance to learn more about and celebrate the Day of...
Celebrate Day of the Dead at Monk Botanical Gardens