Weston celebrates America Recycles Day with ‘What’s in Your Bin’ contest

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - All November long, the Village of Weston is celebrating America Recycles Day with a ‘What’s in Your Bin’ contest.

America Recycles Day falls on Nov. 15, but from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1, the Village is letting people participate in a recycling contest where you can enter into a drawing for a chance to win one of several $25 gift cards or a new flat-screened TV!

All you need to do is take a picture of the recyclables within your single-stream recycling cart and send them to Valerie Parker at vparker@westonwi.gov or by U.S. Mail to 4747 Camp Phillips Road, Weston.

All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 4. For more information, call 715-241-2607 or visit westonwi.gov.

Weston America Recycles Day (Village of Weston)

