News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wausau mayoral race sees new challenger as spring election nears

Doug Diny will face off against incumbent Mayor Katie Rosenberg in the April election
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In five months voters in Wausau will head to the polls to elect a mayor, but now they will officially have two names to choose from.

Doug Diny, a current Wausau City Council member threw his hat into the ring to challenge incumbent Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

Diny is currently in his first term representing Wausau’s Fourth District. He said if elected, on day one he would ask the Common Council to commit to a traditional municipal services mission which would include people living in affordable housing and improving the City of Wausau public roads.

“Water bills are going up 65%,” Diny said. ”We need to find a way to hold that and flatten it and expand opportunities for people who have that need and a lot of people here have already left the city because they can find lower rents in Mosinee, Kronenwetter, and areas around here. We want to keep them here.”

Mayor Rosenberg announced her re-election back in June. According to her campaign website, she has been committed to understanding and representing the needs and opinions of the community as a whole.

“Congratulations to the Alderperson on his announcement. I think my record as Mayor speaks for itself, and I’m looking forward to having a vigorous and respectful dialogue in the coming months,” she stated.

If another person officially enters the race, a primary election would need to be held in March. The Spring General Election will be held on April 2.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First snowfall for Marathon County.
First snowfall on Halloween causes a scare for drivers
One man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 8 and Honey Road.
Tomahawk man found injured on road
FILE - Stars of "Friends" pose after the show won Outstanding Comedy Series at the 54th Annual...
Networks pay tribute to Matthew Perry with ‘Friends’ marathons, never-before-seen interviews
Business owners, city officials, and the public converge in a meeting at Mid-State Technical...
Stevens Point holds meeting with business owners to discuss future downtown improvements
Juvenile arrested in connection to several crimes throughout Edgar

Latest News

“Hate has no home here.” That is the message Kathryn Ruland and her neighbors are sending after...
‘Hate has no home here,’ Wausau neighborhood combats hateful trick-or-treating incident
Mount Olive Lutheran Church recently hosted local churches for a security training with what...
Wausau church gets help from U.S. Homeland Security to improve safety
All photo entries of recyclables in your bin must be received by 4:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 4
Weston holds ‘What’s in Your Bin’ contest to celebrate America Recycles Day
The exhibition game is the first since the 2 teams faced each other in 2011
UWSP Men's Basketball opens season in Madison vs. Badgers