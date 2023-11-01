Wausau mayoral race sees new challenger as spring election nears

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In five months voters in Wausau will head to the polls to elect a mayor, but now they will officially have two names to choose from.

Doug Diny, a current Wausau City Council member threw his hat into the ring to challenge incumbent Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

Diny is currently in his first term representing Wausau’s Fourth District. He said if elected, on day one he would ask the Common Council to commit to a traditional municipal services mission which would include people living in affordable housing and improving the City of Wausau public roads.

“Water bills are going up 65%,” Diny said. ”We need to find a way to hold that and flatten it and expand opportunities for people who have that need and a lot of people here have already left the city because they can find lower rents in Mosinee, Kronenwetter, and areas around here. We want to keep them here.”

Mayor Rosenberg announced her re-election back in June. According to her campaign website, she has been committed to understanding and representing the needs and opinions of the community as a whole.

“Congratulations to the Alderperson on his announcement. I think my record as Mayor speaks for itself, and I’m looking forward to having a vigorous and respectful dialogue in the coming months,” she stated.

If another person officially enters the race, a primary election would need to be held in March. The Spring General Election will be held on April 2.

