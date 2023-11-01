News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wausau church gets help from U.S. Homeland Security to improve safety

Mount Olive Lutheran Church recently hosted local churches for a security training with what...
Mount Olive Lutheran Church recently hosted local churches for a security training with what resources are available for safety improvement. It was a partnership between the Church and Marathon County Sheriff's Office.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Wausau is getting safety advice from the Department of Homeland Security. They’ve teamed up with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office to help local churches and organizations learn what resources might be available to help improve security.

“There’s no doubt in our recent history that in our country, churches and schools have kind of been targeted,” said Pastor Lance Hoelscher.

Pastor Hoelscher said churches are highly targeted in active shooter situations which is why Mount Olive is prioritizing security. “We want to be proactive and do everything that we can do,” he said.

Being proactive like getting help from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Homeland Security to come up with a security plan. A simple walk-through determines potential weak spots and areas for safety improvement.

“They’re seeing things from a different lens and perspective. I’ve been here 20 years, we walk around, it looks normal to me, but it’s kind of nice to have that fresh perspective of what they see,” said Pastor Hoelscher.

Helping highlight safety concerns they might not have thought of before, like unsecured doors and windows and areas that might be easier to get into. They also help come up with a security plan and communicate crucial information to local law enforcement, like what Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb calls “safe areas.”

“Things that they can tell us, like what door to come to. Often we don’t know the ins and outs of a large building or complex,” said Sheriff Billeb.

Especially one as big as Mount Olive Lutheran Church, with additions like the classroom area and several places to worship. Sheriff Billeb said it’s important for law enforcement to have an understanding of the layout so they can best respond. It’s also important to have a plan in place so everyone is on the same page.

“It’s like having life insurance or a will. that’s what I would like in having a plan for your business or your church, they’re just preparing and hopefully, you never need it but if you do it’s there,” said Sheriff Billeb.

“Makes them feel better when they are here knowing that those things are in place to where they can worship and focus on what they are here for,” said Pastor Hoelscher.

At Mount Olive, they have a security team that takes shifts. They’ve also improved their security equipment. All that can be expensive. That’s why Pastor Hoelscher said there are grants of up to $150,000 available for churches. You can contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about those grants.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First snowfall for Marathon County.
First snowfall on Halloween causes a scare for drivers
One man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 8 and Honey Road.
Tomahawk man found injured on road
FILE - Stars of "Friends" pose after the show won Outstanding Comedy Series at the 54th Annual...
Networks pay tribute to Matthew Perry with ‘Friends’ marathons, never-before-seen interviews
Business owners, city officials, and the public converge in a meeting at Mid-State Technical...
Stevens Point holds meeting with business owners to discuss future downtown improvements
Juvenile arrested in connection to several crimes throughout Edgar

Latest News

Doug Diny will face off against incumbent Mayor Katie Rosenberg in the April election
Wausau mayoral race sees new challenger as spring election nears
“Hate has no home here.” That is the message Kathryn Ruland and her neighbors are sending after...
“Hate has no home here,” Wausau neighborhood combats hateful trick-or-treating incident
All photo entries of recyclables in your bin must be received by 4:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 4
Weston holds ‘What’s in Your Bin’ contest to celebrate America Recycles Day
The exhibition game is the first since the 2 teams faced each other in 2011
UWSP Men's Basketball opens season in Madison vs. Badgers