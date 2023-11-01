Wausau church gets help from U.S. Homeland Security to improve safety

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Wausau is getting safety advice from the Department of Homeland Security. They’ve teamed up with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office to help local churches and organizations learn what resources might be available to help improve security.

“There’s no doubt in our recent history that in our country, churches and schools have kind of been targeted,” said Pastor Lance Hoelscher.

Pastor Hoelscher said churches are highly targeted in active shooter situations which is why Mount Olive is prioritizing security. “We want to be proactive and do everything that we can do,” he said.

Being proactive like getting help from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Homeland Security to come up with a security plan. A simple walk-through determines potential weak spots and areas for safety improvement.

“They’re seeing things from a different lens and perspective. I’ve been here 20 years, we walk around, it looks normal to me, but it’s kind of nice to have that fresh perspective of what they see,” said Pastor Hoelscher.

Helping highlight safety concerns they might not have thought of before, like unsecured doors and windows and areas that might be easier to get into. They also help come up with a security plan and communicate crucial information to local law enforcement, like what Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb calls “safe areas.”

“Things that they can tell us, like what door to come to. Often we don’t know the ins and outs of a large building or complex,” said Sheriff Billeb.

Especially one as big as Mount Olive Lutheran Church, with additions like the classroom area and several places to worship. Sheriff Billeb said it’s important for law enforcement to have an understanding of the layout so they can best respond. It’s also important to have a plan in place so everyone is on the same page.

“It’s like having life insurance or a will. that’s what I would like in having a plan for your business or your church, they’re just preparing and hopefully, you never need it but if you do it’s there,” said Sheriff Billeb.

“Makes them feel better when they are here knowing that those things are in place to where they can worship and focus on what they are here for,” said Pastor Hoelscher.

At Mount Olive, they have a security team that takes shifts. They’ve also improved their security equipment. All that can be expensive. That’s why Pastor Hoelscher said there are grants of up to $150,000 available for churches. You can contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about those grants.

