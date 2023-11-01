News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

UWSP Men’s Hockey takes home season opener in 4-2 win over St. Norbert College

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Pointers Men’s Hockey won their season opener, taking down St. Norbert 4-2 at K.B. Willett Ice Arena.

UWSP struck first with a Conor Witherspoon power play goal 12 minutes in. After falling down 2-0 beyond the first period, St. Norbert’s TJ Koufis gave the Green Knights their first goal 12 minutes into the period. Each team traded goals, but the Pointers ultimately walked away out on top. Alex Proctor finished as the winning goalie, notching 27 total saves.

UWSP will look to pad back-to-back wins on Friday, November 3rd at 7 p.m. against Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Sawyer, 60
Wisconsin Rapids man arrested for deadly hit and run in Waushara Co.
Three hurt in semi vs. buggy crash in Town of Holton
Temps will start in the chillytastic teens for early Wednesday morning
First Alert Weather : Skies clearing with a chilly start to November on the way
Juvenile arrested in connection to several crimes throughout Edgar
One man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 8 and Honey Road.
Tomahawk man found injured on road

Latest News

UWSP vs St. Norbert College
UWSP vs St. Norbert College
Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office to host snowmobile safety course starting Dec. 12
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) celebrates his interception against the Atlanta...
OFFICIAL: Rasul Douglas traded to the Buffalo Bills
Hello, My Name Is: Harrison Graveen