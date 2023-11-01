UWSP Men’s Hockey takes home season opener in 4-2 win over St. Norbert College

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Pointers Men’s Hockey won their season opener, taking down St. Norbert 4-2 at K.B. Willett Ice Arena.

UWSP struck first with a Conor Witherspoon power play goal 12 minutes in. After falling down 2-0 beyond the first period, St. Norbert’s TJ Koufis gave the Green Knights their first goal 12 minutes into the period. Each team traded goals, but the Pointers ultimately walked away out on top. Alex Proctor finished as the winning goalie, notching 27 total saves.

UWSP will look to pad back-to-back wins on Friday, November 3rd at 7 p.m. against Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota.

