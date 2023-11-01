News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

South Dakota fisherman breaks state record with walleye catch

South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.
South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OAHE, S.D. (Gray News) – A fisherman in South Dakota made a new state record with a recent catch, according to officials.

In a Facebook post, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks said Aaron Schuck broke the state’s previous record in the “hook and line” category.

Schuck, who is from Bismarck, caught a walleye weighing 16 pounds and 8 ounces.

He reportedly caught the record-breaking fish while fishing at Lake Oahe in central South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First snowfall for Marathon County.
First snowfall on Halloween causes a scare for drivers
One man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 8 and Honey Road.
Tomahawk man found injured on road
FILE - Stars of "Friends" pose after the show won Outstanding Comedy Series at the 54th Annual...
Networks pay tribute to Matthew Perry with ‘Friends’ marathons, never-before-seen interviews
Business owners, city officials, and the public converge in a meeting at Mid-State Technical...
Stevens Point holds meeting with business owners to discuss future downtown improvements
Juvenile arrested in connection to several crimes throughout Edgar

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's economic agenda during an event at...
White House will develop an anti-Islamophobia strategy but faces skepticism from Muslim Americans
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on the Jabaliya...
After weeks in besieged Gaza, some foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians are allowed to leave
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a meeting of the Economic Club of New...
Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hike
Donald Trump Jr. waits to testify in New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in New...
Donald Trump Jr. testifies he never worked on the key documents in his father’s civil fraud trial
The company’s Thanksgiving pizza is perfect for people who don’t feel like cooking for the...
DiGiorno debuts the Thanksgiving pizza