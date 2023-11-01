Prevent your skin from paying the price as cold, dry air comes in this season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Our skin is our body’s largest organ and it’s also the canvas of our well-being. Everyone wants to put their best skin forward, but, maintaining healthy and vibrant skin requires effort, especially during colder, drier months.

National Healthy Skin Month is a time when people are encouraged to learn about the functions of the skin and how to keep it working and looking its best. The aim is to emphasize the significance of keeping the skin fresh and well-hydrated, not only in winter, but year-round.

“Our skin loses moisture as we age, so it’s important to establish daily healthy habits and skincare routines for optimal skin health,” said Nikole Larkin, Nurse Practitioner at Aspirus Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics. “It’s never too late to start.”

To help you achieve a lifetime of healthier skin, here are seven winter tips from the American Academy of Dermatology Association:

Combat Dry Skin during Baths and Showers: Adjust shower or bath temperature to a lower setting and limit the duration to 5-10 minutes. Use a gentle cleanser and pat your skin dry with a towel.

Moisturize Promptly: Apply moisturizer immediately after washing to trap moisture in the skin. Opt for ointments, creams, or lotions containing moisture-locking ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and dimethicone.

Larkin adds, “Applying hyaluronic acid topically attracts and retains moisture, effectively hydrating the skin. This results in a moisturized, soft skin texture and a reduction in the appearance of lines and wrinkles.”

Choose Ointments or Creams: Opt for ointments or creams over lotions as they are more effective and less irritating. Look for products with moisture-locking ingredients to keep your skin hydrated and soft.

Protect Your Lips: Use a soothing lip balm and switch if it causes discomfort or irritation to your lips.

Guard Your Hands: Wear gloves to protect your hands, especially in cold or wet weather or when handling substances that could irritate the skin.

Stay Warm Wisely: Avoid direct exposure to excessive heat sources like fireplaces, as they can dry out your skin. Layer clothing and use blankets for warmth.

Humidify the Air: Plug in a humidifier to add moisture to the air, particularly in heated indoor spaces.

For more information, visit www.aspirus.org.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.