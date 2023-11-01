Practicing ‘situational awareness’ regularly makes a difference when emergency strikes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - So far in 2023, there have been more mass shootings than days this year as the Gun Violence Archive reports that more than 580 have been committed.

While the Wausau area and central Wisconsin are fortunate to not experience shootings as often as bigger cities, would you know how to react if one did happen? To ensure that people do, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is sharing tips on how you can be prepared if you’re ever faced with that scenario.

“Every second counts,” said Sara Steen, Trauma Program Manager, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

“Adrenaline kicks in and stress is high,” said Deputy Matt Bell, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

When an emergency strikes, It’s important to be prepared, which starts with being aware of your surroundings. It’s something Deputy Matt Bell and his coworkers at Marathon County Sheriff’s Office practice regularly.

“A lot of times we make traffic stops that people would think are routine, when we are walking up to those cars we have to look at everything that’s going on not only in the vehicle but around the scene as well so that we can take in if there is any threats,” said Deputy Bell.

That’s an example of situational awareness.

“Being aware of what’s going on around you instead of so focused on something that’s directly in front of your face or on the screen gives us an opportunity to react,” said Deputy Bell.

React to various situations, whether that be a car accident, physical injury, or even an active shooter.

“I just did a presentation yesterday for a business and one of the people told me that it made them uncomfortable,” said Deputy Bell.

“Luckily where we live there are not a lot of acts of violence such as stabbings or gunshots but it certainly can happen,” Steen added.

Deputy Bell said to constantly look around if you’re in a building where your exits are. If you’re out in public, where are your safe places? Where there are other crowds of people or well-lit areas?

While prevention is key, response is another component.

“A person can bleed out within five minutes of a major injury,” said Steen.

Sometimes it’s up to you to help save a life while EMS is on the way.

“We live in a rural community,” said Steen.

Long distances paired with bad weather can cause delays when seconds matter. That’s why the organization ‘Stop the Bleed’ has trained more than 3 million people on how to respond. Aspirus is responsible for more than 1,500 of those.

“In the course, we talk about how to identify bleeding, what is life-threatening bleeding, and then things you can do to intervene,” said Steen.

You’ll also learn how to pack wounds and use a tourniquet. Steen said getting hands-on experience can make all the difference when that emergency happens.

“I’ve had some incidents in my life and my family and it’s nerve-racking, it’s scary,” Steen said. “I know how to do this stuff, I teach people how to do it. but when it happens to you you’ve got a lot of adrenaline pumping.”

“When you take something stressful like an active shooter incident and you educate yourself the likelihood of success and survival is much higher,” said Deputy Bell.

There are lots of ways to educate yourself. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office offers active shooter training. There are many strategies you might have heard of like ALICE, commonly taught in schools, Run-Hide-Fight, and Avoid Deny Defend. That’s the one Deputy Bell teaches at his public training. Avoidance involves getting away from the situation. Like finding a way out, running away, avoiding being near the shooter.

Next is deny, you deny access to the attacker. That could mean locking the door, closing the blinds, and securing the door. Then stay out of sight so the attacker doesn’t know you’re there.

Finally defend, using whatever means necessary to fight. Deputy Bell said while it doesn’t matter which strategy you use, or if you choose a combination of them, it’s important to have a plan and communicate it with your family.

