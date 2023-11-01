News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield Children’s Hospital a special moment for mother

This is the 25th year the hospital offered trick-or-treating to patients
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff at the Marshfield Children’s Hospital got to see the smiles on kids’ faces today at their 25th annual Halloween party.

Children put on their costumes and spent their Halloween with staff at Marshfield Children’s Hospital. Family is everything and today meant the world to Kimberly Hobac. She has a 4-year-old daughter Josephine who is battling leukemia.

“Having family traditions really does mean a lot and being able to still continue some of those traditions even with a child in the hospital,” said Hobac.

Hobac says the hospital staff donating their time to make the children’s day special meant a lot to her.

“It means a lot what the hospital is willing to do to help give us a little bit of normal,” said Hobac.

The staff’s efforts to make the children’s day special go a long way in making the kids feel a part of Halloween.

“Thankful for all the departments that help put this on, and the community members who volunteered here, and we just couldn’t do it without everybody’s support,” said McKenzie Tischauser, certified child life specialist at the Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

We think it’s safe to say that the staff at the Marshfield Children’s Hospital had just as much fun as the kids.

