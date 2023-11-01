News and First Alert Weather App
Jiffy Lube honoring military with half-price oil changes on Veteran’s Day

By Sean White
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Jiffy Lube Multicare service centers located in Wausau and Plover invite all active, retired, and veteran military to their locations for a special 50% off any oil change on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The special promotion is valid at the Jiffy Lube of Wausau located at 152460 Valley Inn Way and the Jiffy Lube of Plover located at 1225 Commons Circle.

“It’s very important to our franchise that we continue to honor our active, retired, and veteran military,” said Steve Isom, Executive Vice President of Stonebriar Auto Services. “It’s a small token of our appreciation and we are honored to provide vehicle service to our hometown heroes.”

Stonebriar also employs many veterans in their 90+ Jiffy Lube locations across the country. These locations offer a wide range of automotive services including brakes, tires, suspension work as well as the Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change. Services may vary per location.

If customers are unable to visit on Veteran’s Day, the locations offer 25% off any oil change each day throughout the year for active, retired, and veteran military.

These Jiffy Lube Multicare locations are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and are closed on Sundays. No appointment is necessary.

Jiffy Lube Veteran's Day Coupon
Jiffy Lube Veteran's Day Coupon(Jiffy Lube)

For more information, visit JiffyLube.com

