News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Home hosts special haunted maze on Halloween night

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For some, Halloween felt more like a trick rather than a treat this year. However, the snow and cold didn’t keep families from enjoying all of the spooky festivities including a haunted house created by two Wausau women.

For two months, Tania Hoffman and Tonya Rosandich built a spooky maze in Rosandich’s garage. On Tuesday night, trick-or-treaters put their hard work to the test. Kids and families wove through dark corridors waiting to be spooked at any moment. And in the end, a sweet treat was handed out by volunteers.

“The kids and their smiling faces and the little spook house that we created is just a wonderful feeling,” said Hoffman.

The haunted maze was a big hit with kids who entered. “That chain guy is a little creepy, I think it’s pretty cool they really put a lot into setting this up,” said trick-or-treater, George Pond.

Parents also enjoyed the variety the haunted space provided. “The haunted house here has been excellent a little bit extra for the kids to enjoy besides just walking up and down the street, got a big group of boys here they are really enjoying it,” said parent Heidi Flastad.

Parents said layering their children’s clothing was the key to a successful night. “Lots of layers and hats and gloves and we are making it happen,” said parent Carol Pond.

According to Rosandich, plans are already in the works to make next year’s haunted maze even bigger and better.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Sawyer, 60
Wisconsin Rapids man arrested for deadly hit and run in Waushara Co.
Three hurt in semi vs. buggy crash in Town of Holton
Temps will start in the chillytastic teens for early Wednesday morning
First Alert Weather : Skies clearing with a chilly start to November on the way
Juvenile arrested in connection to several crimes throughout Edgar
One man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 8 and Honey Road.
Tomahawk man found injured on road

Latest News

Conor Witherspoon (21) celebrating UWSP's first goal of the game vs. St. Norbert,
UWSP Men’s Hockey takes home season opener in 4-2 win over St. Norbert College
Trick or Treaters brace for the cold and snow
Trick or Treaters brace for the cold and snow
Practicing situational awareness
Practicing situational awareness
Train cars derail, no one hurt
Train cars derail, no one hurt