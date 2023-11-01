Home hosts special haunted maze on Halloween night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For some, Halloween felt more like a trick rather than a treat this year. However, the snow and cold didn’t keep families from enjoying all of the spooky festivities including a haunted house created by two Wausau women.

For two months, Tania Hoffman and Tonya Rosandich built a spooky maze in Rosandich’s garage. On Tuesday night, trick-or-treaters put their hard work to the test. Kids and families wove through dark corridors waiting to be spooked at any moment. And in the end, a sweet treat was handed out by volunteers.

“The kids and their smiling faces and the little spook house that we created is just a wonderful feeling,” said Hoffman.

The haunted maze was a big hit with kids who entered. “That chain guy is a little creepy, I think it’s pretty cool they really put a lot into setting this up,” said trick-or-treater, George Pond.

Parents also enjoyed the variety the haunted space provided. “The haunted house here has been excellent a little bit extra for the kids to enjoy besides just walking up and down the street, got a big group of boys here they are really enjoying it,” said parent Heidi Flastad.

Parents said layering their children’s clothing was the key to a successful night. “Lots of layers and hats and gloves and we are making it happen,” said parent Carol Pond.

According to Rosandich, plans are already in the works to make next year’s haunted maze even bigger and better.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.