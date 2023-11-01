News and First Alert Weather App
First snowfall on Halloween causes a scare for drivers

Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office keeps in contact with the Highway Dept. to focus on slippery stretches
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It may be Halloween, but that did not stop the snow from falling. Wausau even broke a record with 2.6 inches of snow.

If you woke up unhappy to see a blanket of snow on Halloween you’re not the only one. Luckily the Marathon County Highway Department was prepared.

“At this point in the day they are basically slushing off and looking for icy spots if they need to add any more salt or brine to get that all cleaned up before we go home for the day,” said Marathon County Highway Department Operations Supervisor Paul Schilling.

To make sure the streets are safe the highway department does not work alone and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office will let them know which road needs help.

“We’ll report that to the highway department, so they can pay extra attention to it on days like today. Their main focus is on, first off the interstate as a primary and then the county highways are the secondary responsibility,” said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Cory Gladden.

However, people who work for the highway department aren’t superheroes and some projects will have to wait till the snow melts. For example, you’ll see a road construction a bit longer on Highway 29.

“Times running out we will get to it. It’s going to be an inconvenience and I don’t know where all the culverts are exactly, but it will get done this early fall, early winter,” said Schilling.

Meanwhile, you can use this first snowfall as a good reminder to be cautious when driving in winter weather.

“We just want to remind people that when the snow does happen to slow down to give themselves extra breaking space and to probably realize that the roads are probably slicker than they remembered,” said Gladden.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is still going through the numbers of how many crashes they reported on Tuesday.

