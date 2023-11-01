News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Chilly start to November

Remaining cold Wednesday, but milder weather kicks in later in the week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A chilly start to the month of November as wake-up temperatures are the coldest so far this season. Seasonable temperatures expected to make a return in time for the weekend, but it comes with chances for rain.

Chilly start to Wednesday, remaining cold through Thursday, but turning seasonable by the weekend
Chilly start to Wednesday, remaining cold through Thursday, but turning seasonable by the weekend

Make sure to dress for the weather Wednesday as we’re off to a chilly start. Morning lows the coldest we’ve seen so far this season as temperatures fell into the teens. Highs remain below-normal, and similar to the past few days near the mid-30s. A mixture of sun and clouds expected during the morning, with clouds gradually increasing through the afternoon and evening. Southwest winds breezy during the afternoon hours, gusting up to 20 mph.

Chilly start to the morning. Highs mid-30s Wednesday with some clouds
Chilly start to the morning. Highs mid-30s Wednesday with some clouds

A warming trend kicks in as we wrap up the work week. Mostly sunny skies return Thursday with highs warming towards 40. Calmer winds expected. Clouds return Friday, with chances for a stray rain showers to fall during the morning hours as a warm front moves closer towards the Badger State. Though, those chances remain rather low. Highs warmer and seasonable near the mid-40s.

Turning mild and seasonable by the weekend
Turning mild and seasonable by the weekend

Remaining mild over the weekend. Highs mid-40s Saturday under some clouds. Chances for scattered rain showers to push in Saturday night and linger into early Sunday morning as a low-pressure system slides through.

Our next weather maker arrives as scattered rain Saturday evening
Our next weather maker arrives as scattered rain Saturday evening

Cloudy for the daytime hours Sunday, with highs remaining mild, mid-40s. Another round for rain expected Sunday night and linger through Monday of the next work week.

Dry weather expected for much of the daytime hours on Sunday, under cloudy skies
Dry weather expected for much of the daytime hours on Sunday, under cloudy skies
Another round for rain could arrive for the second half or late Sunday
Another round for rain could arrive for the second half or late Sunday

Temperatures will take another hit early next work week, where high temperatures slide back into the 30s.

