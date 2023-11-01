Festival Foods, WK Kellogg Co. team up to support Wisconsin food pantries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Festival Foods and WK Kellogg Co. are teaming up in November to raise funds for Wisconsin food pantries.

When shoppers purchase selected WKKC products during November, WKKC will donate up to 100,000 meals to Festival Foods’ Food for Neighbors program. Food for Neighbors benefits more than 50 Wisconsin food pantries, and 100% of all donations stay in the communities where they were collected. Festival Foods began Food for Neighbors in 2004 to offer shoppers an effortless way to support food pantries by donating $5 or $10 right at the checkout.

Because Festival Foods does not collect a processing fee, every penny of the Food for Neighbors in-store donations benefits the charities WK Kellogg Co. cereal purchases that will support the donation are:

• Mini Wheats

• Raisin Bran

• Special K

Shoppers who prefer online shopping can purchase selected WKKC products using Festival Foods’ Click N Go service. In-store and online purchases work towards the match partnership. Food for Neighbors − along with Paw Away Hunger, which raises funds for pet organizations − has raised over $3.1 million to date, with donations in 2022 of $190,000.

To learn more about ways that Festival Foods supports the communities it serves, visit the Festival Foods Community Involvement webpage.

