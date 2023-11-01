D.C. Everest Equestrian Team earns second place at state competition

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest Equestrian teammates Katie Hoppe and Neah Zimmermann, who have been riding horses together since they were in fourth grade, earned second place at the state competition with 115 points.

Also earning second place honors were the horses — Rona, who is ridden by Katie, and RJ, who is ridden by Neah, while under the guidance of Coach Brenda Bartender.

During the event, the team acquires points for each event. On the first day of competition, the DCE team competed in ranch riding, dressage, hunter hack (jumping), and English riding putting in a solid performance that left them in the middle of the competitive field. Sunday is “speed day” which is the team’s specialty. Throughout the day they earned top-three finishes in other events like poles, barrels, and speed-and-action.

They ended the day with the two-man relay, a strength of Katie and Neah’s, and earned their best career finish to secure their second-place finish.

