Celebrate Day of the Dead at Monk Botanical Gardens

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monk Botanical Gardens is giving you the chance to learn more about and celebrate the Day of the Dead on Wednesday evening. The event is set for 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the gardens.

Elise Schuler, Education and Events Manager at Monk Botanical Gardens stopped by Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to share more about the upcoming event.

“We’ve partnered with UW-extensions for H for Marathon County and H2N locally to collaborate to host a day that that event in our community, which is the first that we’re aware of like a big community-wide event for it, and we’re really excited to be able to celebrate,” she said.

The event costs $5 a person to attend, but Schuler says coming in costume will earn you a discount.

“If you come in traditional appropriate costume, it’s $1 to get in,” she explained, “...traditional costume would be pretty fancy attire, dresses, suits, face painting.”

Schuler says she’s excited to help bring a large-scale Day of the Dead celebration to North Central Wisconsin.

“We really are proud to be able to share a holiday that’s important to a piece of our community, to the Hispanic community in our area with everyone,” she said, “so everyone can learn a little bit, learn about a holiday that they’re maybe not familiar with. And it’s a chance for the Hispanic community to be able to celebrate something that’s really important to them in a big group setting.”

Click here to learn more about the Day of the Dead celebration at Monk Botanical Gardens.

