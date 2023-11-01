News and First Alert Weather App
Bah Humbug! The Campus Community Players Presents: A Christmas Carol

Performances by the Campus Community Players are Nov. 2-5 at Helen Connor Laird Theater
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The director and two cast members from The Campus Community Players ‘A Christmas Carol’ joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 live in the studio to discuss their upcoming production.

The new adaptation by Patrick Barlow is directed by Andrew Spencer. It brings a unique twist to the original and has lots of eye-catching effects. It will be at the Helen Connor Laird Theater at 2000 W. Fifth St. in Marshfield.

The shows are Nov. 2-4 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 at tickets.uwsp.edu or at the door one hour before each performance. UWSP students get in for free.

