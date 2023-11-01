News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Applications are now open for 2024 EAA Aviation Scholarships

EAA logo
EAA logo(EAA)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WSAW) - The application process is now open for the 2024 EAA Aviation Scholarships. Flight training and post-secondary scholarships are available to everyone over the age of 16.

The application window will close on March 1, 2024. Scholarships are administered through the EAA Aviation Foundation.

Flight training scholarships help cover the costs at any flight school in the United States or Canada that is not a university program. Post-secondary scholarships help pay for collegiate-level programs in the United States including but not limited to aerospace or aeronautical engineering, aviation business administration, air traffic control, aviation maintenance, professional flight, or any aviation-related STEM field.

“The costs of training and education can be one of the biggest challenges students face when trying to achieve their goals,” said Becca Greskoviak, EAA Scholarship & Fund Steward Coordinator. “EAA is able to help break down that barrier through our scholarship program.”

More information about individual scholarships and online application procedures is available at EAA’s scholarship website at EAA.org/Scholarships.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First snowfall for Marathon County.
First snowfall on Halloween causes a scare for drivers
One man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 8 and Honey Road.
Tomahawk man found injured on road
FILE - Stars of "Friends" pose after the show won Outstanding Comedy Series at the 54th Annual...
Networks pay tribute to Matthew Perry with ‘Friends’ marathons, never-before-seen interviews
Business owners, city officials, and the public converge in a meeting at Mid-State Technical...
Stevens Point holds meeting with business owners to discuss future downtown improvements
Juvenile arrested in connection to several crimes throughout Edgar

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Chilly start to November
Toppings include turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, and crispy onions
DiGiorno creates Thanksgiving pizza sold only online
Flyers with hate speech were handed out to trick-or-treaters on Wausau's southeast side
Residents in Wausau neighborhood condemn anti-semetic speech, costumes
Incumbent Mayor Katie Rosenberg announced in July, her plans to run again
Wausau City Council member Doug Diny announces run for mayor