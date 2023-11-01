Applications are now open for 2024 EAA Aviation Scholarships

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WSAW) - The application process is now open for the 2024 EAA Aviation Scholarships. Flight training and post-secondary scholarships are available to everyone over the age of 16.

The application window will close on March 1, 2024. Scholarships are administered through the EAA Aviation Foundation.

Flight training scholarships help cover the costs at any flight school in the United States or Canada that is not a university program. Post-secondary scholarships help pay for collegiate-level programs in the United States including but not limited to aerospace or aeronautical engineering, aviation business administration, air traffic control, aviation maintenance, professional flight, or any aviation-related STEM field.

“The costs of training and education can be one of the biggest challenges students face when trying to achieve their goals,” said Becca Greskoviak, EAA Scholarship & Fund Steward Coordinator. “EAA is able to help break down that barrier through our scholarship program.”

More information about individual scholarships and online application procedures is available at EAA’s scholarship website at EAA.org/Scholarships.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.