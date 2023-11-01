News and First Alert Weather App
21-year-old dies from injuries one week after vehicle accident in Necedah

(AP)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOWN OF NECEDAH, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle accident on Oct. 24 in the Town of Necedah.

According to a Facebook post from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor Dupee died on the morning of Oct. 31 from injuries after the accident on Oct. 24 when at around 12:50 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to 23rd Street, approximately 1.5 miles west of State Highway 80 in Necedah, for a silver GMC SUV in the ditch with severe damage all over the vehicle.

As deputies arrived on scene, Dakota Meyer, 30, was located outside of the vehicle sitting on the ground and Anna Weigel, 26, was in the front passenger seat while Dupee was in the rear of the SUV. All three were treated on-scene and transported to area hospitals.

As a result of the accident investigation, Dakota Meyer was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 29 after he was released from the hospital. He has since been tentatively charged with reckless driving and homicide by negligent driving. The Sheriff’s Office shared that more charges may follow.

The Necedah FD, Mauston Area EMS, Camp Douglas EMS, Lifestar EMS from Friendship, Gundersen Air, UW Med Flight, and the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office all assisted in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

