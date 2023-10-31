Wisconsinites encouraged to get healthcare coverage as open enrollment begins Nov. 1

MADISON (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek, urge Wisconsin residents to sign up for healthcare coverage during the 11th annual ‘Open Enrollment’ period.

On Wed., Nov. 1, open enrollment will begin and continue through Jan. 15. During this time, Wisconsinites are eligible to enroll in one of the health plans available on the individual health insurance marketplace. Those who already have insurance through the marketplace can also renew, update, or upgrade their health plans during this period.

“Healthcare shouldn’t just be for the healthy and wealthy, and that’s why expanding access to healthcare has been a top priority of my administration since day one,” said Gov. Evers. “I encourage folks to explore all the available plans and take advantage of the Open Enrollment period so we can continue building a healthier, stronger state together.”

In 2020, Gov. Evers’ OCI DHS Health Care Coverage Partnership launched WisCovered.com as an accessible resource for consumers looking for information about health coverage. By visiting WisCovered.com or calling 2-1-1, Wisconsinites can get connected with free, expert help to better understand their coverage options and determine if they qualify for subsidized health insurance premiums through the marketplace or free coverage through BadgerCare.

“Shop around on the marketplace to find a high-quality plan that covers doctor visits, prescriptions, hospital stays, and more. There are a lot of options out there, and you might even qualify for a health insurance plan at low or no cost,” said OCI Commissioner Houdek. “Talk to a licensed insurance agent or broker, use the chat tool on WisCovered.com, or call 2-1-1 to find a free expert who can help you one-on-one.”

The individual health insurance market has expanded substantially statewide, growing eight percent from 2019 to 2021. During the Open Enrollment Period last year, 221,128 Wisconsinites signed up for health insurance, which is the highest enrollment in Wisconsin since 2018. Much of the enrollment increase is tied to the subsidies enhanced by the American Rescue Plan Act and extended by the Inflation Reduction Act. Last year, 89% of Wisconsinites who enrolled on HealthCare.gov qualified for these cost savings.

Additionally, the successful Wisconsin Healthcare Stability Plan has held down rates in the individual marketplace. Without WIHSP, rates on HealthCare.gov would have increased by 18.2% for the 2024 plan year, based on a weighted average.

Wisconsin’s health insurance market also has the second-most insurers in the nation. Wisconsinites in all 72 counties can choose from at least three different health insurance carriers on HealthCare.gov. An interactive map of health insurers available by county can be found here.

