Truck or Treat Tuesday night at Stratford Area Fire Department to celebrate Halloween, share improvements to Fire Department

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stratford Area Fire Department is inviting the community in to see the station and even sit inside a fire truck Tuesday evening.

It’s called Truck or Treat. Families are invited to come to the fire department in costume to meet firefighters, check out the fire trucks, and get candy. There will also be free books and fire hats for the little ones.

“We’ve been creating a stronger, tighter bond with the community through events like trick or treating, doing fire extinguisher trainings with the community. There’s been a lot of interaction. We’ve been doing highway cleanup and stuff, and the community is really starting to notice that and it’s helping out with making this department a lot stronger,” said Derek Spindler, who is a Firefighter at Stratford Area Fire Department.

The Stratford Area Fire Department told NewsChannel 7 they have made many improvements in the past year. One improvement they’re still waiting on is a new ambulance. Right now, the fire department only has one ambulance to respond to calls. Spindler says it’s needed because of an increase in calls, double calls, and a lack of manpower in other fire departments. This will be the first time Stratford has two ambulances at the same time. It is all possible thanks to a $120,000 grant. Spindler says the vehicle was built in Florida and was moved to Minnesota recently.

“It is very important for us to have a second ambulance for us to respond when we do get a second call. There are times when we’re running to Wausau to take a patient to Aspirus and Marshfield. But Aspirus is a little bit longer for us to travel to. So, the chance that we’re out of service is a little bit longer at those times. So, the second ambulance is a big impact,” he explained.

Spindler says they hope to have the new ambulance in service by December. He says they will have to put the new equipment in it, and they should be in business after that.

The Truck or Treat open house, begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the fire department. It will run until 7:30 p.m.

The Stratford Area Fire Department is located at 613 S Weber Ave, Stratford, WI.

