Tomahawk man found injured on road

One man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 8 and Honey Road.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 8 and Honey Road. The Lincoln County Telecommunications Center received a call on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:09 p.m. about a male hitchhiking in that area.

Initial reports said the man was walking east on Highway 8 wearing all black. The person was identified as a 24-year-old Tomahawk man. In a press release, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said it was not a hit and run. Deputies identified the driver of the vehicle as a 51-year-old Tomahawk man. The victim was taken by ambulance to the Wausau Aspirus Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

