Three hurt in semi vs. buggy crash in Town of Holton

TOWN OF HOLTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a semi-truck versus horse and buggy crash that injured three people at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Monday in the Town of Holton.

The Marathon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified of the crash near the intersection of County Road A and Juedes Avenue in the Town of Holton. Three people were injured in the crash. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. Two others suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Central Fire & EMS, Life Link III, the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information is being released at this time. Any further updates will be provided via the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

