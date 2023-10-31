News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point holds meeting with business owners to discuss future downtown improvements

Future plans for downtown Stevens Point
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens Point is working to make improvements to its downtown. The first steps started with a public meeting including downtown business owners.

More than two dozen people attended the meeting at Mid-State Technical College. Together city officials, business owners, and the public bounceed ideas off each other to create a vision for a better downtown Stevens Point.

Possible changes from the ‘Business Improvement District’ included hiring an on-board main street manager and establishing a vacant storefront reinvestment program, among others.

“One of the big ones, us trying to get the river and downtown smooth and access into one whole area,” says Hannah Cutler, Owner, of Emy J’s Coffee House. “Also getting some lighting and getting things bright, brighter, and consistent throughout that whole downtown will be exciting.”

The city hosted the meeting to help ensure programs and services were launched on the right foot. City of Stevens Point Neighborhood Planner Chris Klesmith says public input and strong communication are essential for future success.

“The reason why we host these events is to get people in the same room and have some of these potentially difficult conversations that might also be illuminating for others,” says Klesmith. “It sets a base understanding of what people are hoping for and allows us to build an aspiration for our future. And the only way that we get to do that is if we do it together.”

The 2024 proposed annual budget is over $118,000. More than $53,000 of that will be received from the BID, or Business Improvement District’s, properties.

