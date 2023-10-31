REPORT: Rasul Douglas traded to the Buffalo Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Just under a half hour before the NFL Trade Deadline (3 pm CT), the Packers are sending veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers are acquiring a third-round pick from Buffalo in exchange for Douglas and a fifth-round draft pick.

Comp update: It's a third to the #Packers, who send Rasul Douglas and a fifth-rounder to the #Bills. https://t.co/t5R07KzSrw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Douglas spent all of 2021 and 2022 with the Packers and seven games of the 2023 season. During his tenure in Green Bay, the veteran accumulated 174 tackles, 10 interceptions, and 32 passes deflected. The seventh-year cornerback joins a Bills squad who’s currently 5-3 and second in the AFC East.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.