News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

REPORT: Rasul Douglas traded to the Buffalo Bills

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) celebrates his interception against the Atlanta...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) celebrates his interception against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Just under a half hour before the NFL Trade Deadline (3 pm CT), the Packers are sending veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers are acquiring a third-round pick from Buffalo in exchange for Douglas and a fifth-round draft pick.

Douglas spent all of 2021 and 2022 with the Packers and seven games of the 2023 season. During his tenure in Green Bay, the veteran accumulated 174 tackles, 10 interceptions, and 32 passes deflected. The seventh-year cornerback joins a Bills squad who’s currently 5-3 and second in the AFC East.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Sawyer, 60
Wisconsin Rapids man arrested for deadly hit and run in Waushara Co.
Three hurt in semi vs. buggy crash in Town of Holton
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday morning due to possible hazardous morning...
First Alert Weather Day: Snowy start to Halloween
Juvenile arrested in connection to several crimes throughout Edgar
Fatal Car Crash
One dead in car crash with pedestrian in the Town of Caledonia

Latest News

Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office to host snowmobile safety course starting Nov. 12
Hello, My Name Is: Harrison Graveen
Graveen has started the last two seasons at tackle for Edgar.
Hello, My Name Is: Harrison Graveen
Cleveland Guardians interview Brewers manager Craig Counsell for managerial job, AP source says