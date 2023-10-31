REPORT: Rasul Douglas traded to the Buffalo Bills
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Just under a half hour before the NFL Trade Deadline (3 pm CT), the Packers are sending veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers are acquiring a third-round pick from Buffalo in exchange for Douglas and a fifth-round draft pick.
Douglas spent all of 2021 and 2022 with the Packers and seven games of the 2023 season. During his tenure in Green Bay, the veteran accumulated 174 tackles, 10 interceptions, and 32 passes deflected. The seventh-year cornerback joins a Bills squad who’s currently 5-3 and second in the AFC East.
