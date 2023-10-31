News and First Alert Weather App
Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office to host snowmobile safety course starting Nov. 12

By Sean White
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - With the first snowfall of the season in our area on Monday night, it’s that time of year to start thinking of all the winter activities to do over the next few months.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is offering an in-person Snowmobile Safety Course beginning Dec. 12 in the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Training Room. Classes will begin on December 12 and will also be held on Thursday, Dec. 14, and Monday, Dec. 18 from 4-7 p.m.

There is a $10.00 fee for the course, and anyone may attend. The material that will be covered is designed for students 11-12 years of age and older.

To register for this course or to sign up for any of the other safety courses offered throughout the state, visit the Wisconsin DNR’s Go Wild website here.

