Keeping your kids safe on Halloween

It’s Halloween and that means it’s time for kids to go out and get some candy while roaming the neighborhoods in costume.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s Halloween and that means it’s time for kids to go out and get some candy while roaming the neighborhoods in costume. Kronenwetter Chief of Police Terry McHugh and Lt. Jen Holz from the Wausau Police Department joined Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to explain how kids can have a fun and safe holiday.

Holz and McHugh said it’s best to go trick-or-treating before it gets too dark and for kids to bring flashlights and glowsticks to make themselves more visible to drivers. It’s also recommended that trick-or-treaters use sidewalks as much as possible, and to walk against traffic if you do not have access to a sidewalk. McHugh said one of the biggest trends he sees year after year is pedestrian safety.

“I really recommend having a plan for getting across the street with your kids, that’s a real important safety factor,” McHugh said. “I think it’s a good time to remind the drivers that there’s a responsibility... on their part where we really want to drive more slowly, more alertly and more defensive tonight.”

Safe costumes are another aspect parents should be cautious of on Halloween for their kids. Holz said it’s important to have a costume that allows kids to be mobile and able to move safely when crossing streets. She also recommends kids wear something that they can see through easily, so their view isn’t obstructed.

Kronenwetter and Wausau Police Departments said they will be especially looking out for pedestrian safety tonight in residential areas. Wausau Police plans to spend time with some of the kids during the spooky night to make sure everyone is having a safe and fun holiday.

“We’ve got several officers coming in tonight to trick-or-treat with children and meet them and hope to see them out in the community throughout the evening,” Holz said.

Wausau’s trick-or-treat time is from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tonight and Kronenwetter’s will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kronenwetter will also have fire trucks and the Police Department handing out candy.

All area trick-or-treat times can be found at this link.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

