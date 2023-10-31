News and First Alert Weather App
Janesville PD: People asked to avoid portion of W. Centerway after train derailment

Train derailment in Janesville
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is asking residents to avoid an area near the Rock River after a train derailment.

The police department sent out an alert just after 4 p.m., saying people should avoid the area of W. Centerway from N. River Street to W. Court Street. The rail company is working to clear the scene now, police noted.

The train cars contained crops and are no risk to the public, according to the City of Janesville.

Train derailment in Janesville
In an updated just before 4:30 p.m., the department said the Five Points intersection was clear. People should still avoid N. Franklin and W. Centerway.

JPD said no one was hurt.

The rail company is still determining what the cause of the derailment was and nothing suspicious is suspected. Police did not name the rail company.

Train derailment in Janesville
