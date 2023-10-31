News and First Alert Weather App
Inmate found dead in Juneau County Jail

The death is currently being investigated by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate was found dead in the Juneau County Jail Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office says at 1:45 p.m., deputies found an inmate who was unresponsive. The deputies say they immediately began lifesaving measures, and an ambulance was called, however, crews were not able to save the inmate.

The death is currently being investigated by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say no more information will be released until after the investigation is complete.

