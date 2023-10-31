Hello, My Name Is: Harrison Graveen

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s a certain mentality required to play offensive line. Edgar senior Harrison Graveen certainly has that.

“I love it. I love coming down on middle linebackers and hitting them on traps,” said Graveen. “Our whole offensive line is something the whole team can rely on.”

It’s a mentality of physicality, that runs throughout the entirety of Edgar and their blocking philosophy, down to the number of pancake blocks seen on film.

“When we watch film we really look at the other teams and see how many people are on the ground compared to our team and our film so we really look at that,” said Graveen. “Honestly, our goal as an offensive line is to put as many people on the ground as we can and open up those holes for our running backs.”

However, the privilege to play on that Wildcat offensive line was a given. As an eighth grader, Graveen dreamed of being the center, hoping to be the one to snap to his cousin quarterback Teegan Streit. However, before his eighth-grade season, Graveen was dealt a tough hand, breaking his arm.

”It was actually the day before the football started at a baseball tournament,” said Gravenn. “I was playing with a club team and fell on it.”

The injury cost Graveen the season, putting him behind the 8-ball to begin his high school career.

“I put on some weight and that didn’t do me well for all of freshman year,” said Graveen, “so I had to fix that and come back and fix myself.”

Determined, Graveen worked hard to get himself on the field. Heading into his junior year, he saw an opportunity for him at tackle.

”I knew that I really wanted that spot so I worked hard in the offseason, made sure my body was ready for it and went and got it,” said Graveen.

Now in his senior season, Graveen has started the last two years at tackle for Edgar, helping the Wildcats to a Marawood title this season. However, that’s not his only role on the team. Graveen also serves as the team’s kicker, something he takes pride in, also being on the o-line.

”I haven’t seen too many teams where they got a kicker over 210 pounds,” said Graveen.

Graveen stepped into the kicker role because of the power of his foot. It’s a role he’s embraced, even if it took some getting used to at first.

”At first, it was really, really stressful. Like, during the practices, missing the field goals was stressful, but mostly it’s mental,” said Graveen. “Once you get some confidence, it gets a lot easier to kick the ball through those uprights.”

Graveen has thrived in the multi-faceted position he plays for Edgar. Now, he hopes that he and his fellow seniors can achieve the dream they’ve had since childhood; winning a Gold Ball.

”Growing up with all these guys from elementary and that being our main goal since first grade and we’ve talked about it since then,” said Graveen. “I think we have a good chance of making that come true.”

The Wildcats hope to keep that dream alive Friday night, playing in level three of the playoffs on the road at Boyceville.

