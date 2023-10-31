First Alert Weather : Skies clearing with a chilly start to November on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many areas picked up the first snowfall accumulation of the year Tuesday morning, with most locations picking up 1″ to 3″ of snow through the mid morning hours. Temperatures climbed back into the middle 30s for the afternoon, which has led to quite a bit of melting of the fresh snowfall and will lead to areas of iciness Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Exercise caution when driving and walking on surfaces that may have black ice throughout Wednesday morning.

Trick or treating forecast will be chilly Tuesday evening (WSAW)

Low temperatures Tuesday night through Wednesday morning will be chilly, with lows dropping into the teens. Mostly cloudy or partly cloudy skies Wednesday. Highs remain cool around the mid-30s. Not as chilly heading into the end of the work week. Mild highs near normal, around the low to mid-40s Thursday and Friday. Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies, but mostly cloudy by Friday. Friday night could feature chances for scattered rain.

