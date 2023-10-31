News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather : Skies clearing with a chilly start to November on the way

Record snowfall Tuesday morning
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday morning due to possible hazardous morning...
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday morning due to possible hazardous morning commute conditions because of slick roads from first accumulating snowfall of the season(WSAW)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many areas picked up the first snowfall accumulation of the year Tuesday morning, with most locations picking up 1″ to 3″ of snow through the mid morning hours. Temperatures climbed back into the middle 30s for the afternoon, which has led to quite a bit of melting of the fresh snowfall and will lead to areas of iciness Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Exercise caution when driving and walking on surfaces that may have black ice throughout Wednesday morning.

Trick or treating forecast will be chilly Tuesday evening
Trick or treating forecast will be chilly Tuesday evening(WSAW)

Low temperatures Tuesday night through Wednesday morning will be chilly, with lows dropping into the teens. Mostly cloudy or partly cloudy skies Wednesday. Highs remain cool around the mid-30s. Not as chilly heading into the end of the work week. Mild highs near normal, around the low to mid-40s Thursday and Friday. Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies, but mostly cloudy by Friday. Friday night could feature chances for scattered rain.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Sawyer, 60
Wisconsin Rapids man arrested for deadly hit and run in Waushara Co.
Three hurt in semi vs. buggy crash in Town of Holton
Juvenile arrested in connection to several crimes throughout Edgar
Fatal Car Crash
One dead in car crash with pedestrian in the Town of Caledonia

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Mark Holley's Forecast
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday, October 30, 2023
Temps will remain well below average throughout the end of October
First Alert Weather: Limited sunshine Sunday with snow showers on the way for Halloween Tuesday
Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weather: Snow showers are possible on Saturday