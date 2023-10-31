Donation of medical devices will support services at free and charitable clinics

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System will donate more than 20 Tyto remote medical exam devices and iPad tablet computers to clinics that provide free and charitable health services to uninsured, underserved, disadvantaged, and vulnerable populations in Wisconsin.

The donation will be directed to the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, which will distribute the equipment to qualifying clinics.

“Providing access to medical services in underserved rural communities and to low-income families is always an issue,” said Krista Hoglund, chief executive officer at Security Health Plan. “We feel it’s part of living our joint mission with Marshfield Clinic Health System to do everything we can to improve health care access to everyone in our communities regardless of their circumstances.”

TytoHome is a portable remote medical exam kit used with the TytoCare app to provide an interface with a smartphone or tablet. This allows a healthcare professional to guide the patient during a medical exam and collect the patient’s medical information.

Jason Shrader, vice president of community impact and social accountability for Marshfield Clinic Health System, said this donation is one in the system’s lengthy history of partnering with free clinics.

“I know of six free clinics that have requested the iPads and they are ecstatic to know they will be receiving them,” Shrader said. “These clinics are doing the right thing when they serve a community need that would otherwise go unfulfilled.”

WAFCC was formed in 2014 as several of Wisconsin’s free and charitable clinics recognized their need to better define who they serve. Each year WAFCC provides state advocacy, year-round education opportunities, consulting services, and telehealth services to clinics. WAFCC works to sustain new and existing free and charitable clinics by fostering collaboration, networking, and sharing of resources.

“Healthcare is a right for all people, regardless of their ability to pay,” said WAFCC Program Manager Courtney Roofe. “We envision a health care community that treats all persons with dignity and respect as it eliminates health disparities among economically and socially disadvantaged and vulnerable populations in our state.”

