News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Donation of medical devices will support services at free and charitable clinics

(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System will donate more than 20 Tyto remote medical exam devices and iPad tablet computers to clinics that provide free and charitable health services to uninsured, underserved, disadvantaged, and vulnerable populations in Wisconsin.

The donation will be directed to the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, which will distribute the equipment to qualifying clinics.

“Providing access to medical services in underserved rural communities and to low-income families is always an issue,” said Krista Hoglund, chief executive officer at Security Health Plan. “We feel it’s part of living our joint mission with Marshfield Clinic Health System to do everything we can to improve health care access to everyone in our communities regardless of their circumstances.”

TytoHome is a portable remote medical exam kit used with the TytoCare app to provide an interface with a smartphone or tablet. This allows a healthcare professional to guide the patient during a medical exam and collect the patient’s medical information.

Jason Shrader, vice president of community impact and social accountability for Marshfield Clinic Health System, said this donation is one in the system’s lengthy history of partnering with free clinics.

“I know of six free clinics that have requested the iPads and they are ecstatic to know they will be receiving them,” Shrader said. “These clinics are doing the right thing when they serve a community need that would otherwise go unfulfilled.”

WAFCC was formed in 2014 as several of Wisconsin’s free and charitable clinics recognized their need to better define who they serve. Each year WAFCC provides state advocacy, year-round education opportunities, consulting services, and telehealth services to clinics. WAFCC works to sustain new and existing free and charitable clinics by fostering collaboration, networking, and sharing of resources.

“Healthcare is a right for all people, regardless of their ability to pay,” said WAFCC Program Manager Courtney Roofe. “We envision a health care community that treats all persons with dignity and respect as it eliminates health disparities among economically and socially disadvantaged and vulnerable populations in our state.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Sawyer, 60
Wisconsin Rapids man arrested for deadly hit and run in Waushara Co.
Three hurt in semi vs. buggy crash in Town of Holton
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday morning due to possible hazardous morning...
First Alert Weather Day: Snowy start to Halloween
Juvenile arrested in connection to several crimes throughout Edgar
Fatal Car Crash
One dead in car crash with pedestrian in the Town of Caledonia

Latest News

Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office to host snowmobile safety course starting Nov. 12
Wisconsinites encouraged to get healthcare coverage as open enrollment begins Nov. 1
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address, Jan. 24,...
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor sues Republican Legislature over blocking ‘basic functions’
3 suffer minor injuries in Merrill house fire Monday night
An increase in calls creates the need for a second ambulance which will be funded by a grant
Stratford Area Fire Department getting second ambulance