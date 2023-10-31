News and First Alert Weather App
‘Crisis rehearsal’ is one way officers mentally prepare for situations

You can help de-escalate a situation by talking in a lower tone of voice and using calm body...
You can help de-escalate a situation by talking in a lower tone of voice and using calm body language.
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Having a plan for emergency situations boosts your chance of survival. For example, coming up with a plan for places you go to often and knowing where your exits are.

Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb said there are things you can do to prepare. You can also do something he calls ‘crisis rehearsal.’ Officers are taught it during training.

“When I was a patrol deputy running to a call, depending on if it’s a domestic disturbance, or an alarm, a bar fight, a suicidal individual, the whole time I’m driving there, while I’m being careful of my driving, I’m also thinking about how am I going to approach. How am I going to speak with that person? If I encounter them with a weapon, what am I going to do?” said Sherriff Billeb.

You can think of it as making a mental movie of the situation. Let yourself visualize different scenarios and situations that are likely to play out in reality and practice how you’d want to react in each one.

You should also practice learning how to de-escalate a situation through both verbal and physical actions. With crises being as tense and volatile as they are to begin with, any attempt to increase that intensity through either your words or actions may have severe consequences.

Sheriff Billeb said that could look like speaking in a lower tone of voice, keeping eye contact, and making sure your body language is calm. He said while it’s an uncomfortable topic, it’s an important one and one you shouldn’t ignore.

