News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

3 suffer minor injuries in Merrill house fire Monday night

(wsaw)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department has reported that a house fire on Monday night resulted in three people suffering minor injuries.

According to a Facebook post, crews responded to 1103 Jefferson St. in Merrill where they found a significant amount of smoke and fire coming from the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Wausau FD, Pine River FD, Russell FD, and Corning FD along with Tomahawk EMS, Merrill PD, and WPS all assisted.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Sawyer, 60
Wisconsin Rapids man arrested for deadly hit and run in Waushara Co.
Three hurt in semi vs. buggy crash in Town of Holton
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday morning due to possible hazardous morning...
First Alert Weather Day: Snowy start to Halloween
Juvenile arrested in connection to several crimes throughout Edgar
Fatal Car Crash
One dead in car crash with pedestrian in the Town of Caledonia

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address, Jan. 24,...
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor sues Republican Legislature over blocking ‘basic functions’
An increase in calls creates the need for a second ambulance which will be funded by a grant
Stratford Area Fire Department getting second ambulance
Kronenwetter and Wausau Police Departments stress pedestrian safety in residential areas
Making the safety of your children a top priority on Halloween
It’s Halloween and that means it’s time for kids to go out and get some candy while roaming the...
Keeping your kids safe on Halloween