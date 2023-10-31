3 suffer minor injuries in Merrill house fire Monday night

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department has reported that a house fire on Monday night resulted in three people suffering minor injuries.

According to a Facebook post, crews responded to 1103 Jefferson St. in Merrill where they found a significant amount of smoke and fire coming from the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Wausau FD, Pine River FD, Russell FD, and Corning FD along with Tomahawk EMS, Merrill PD, and WPS all assisted.

