Youth no longer an excuse for Green Bay

The Packers had eight first-half penalties Sunday, their most in a half since 2012
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs with the football while pressured by...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs with the football while pressured by Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The emphasis on Green Bay’s youth has been a talking point since before the season started. However, as the team continues to experience the same mistakes week after week, the team is aware that blaming the youth is no longer a solution.

“We can say people young all we want, but people have played football,” said cornerback Rasul Douglas. We not doing that young s--.”

Sunday’s 24-10 loss to Minnesota was emblematic of the continued ways Green Bay is losing games. Penalties stacked up, with Green Bay registering eight in the first half, their most in a half since 2012. The offense continued their struggles, both moving the ball and in the red zone. However, the mentality is to keep learning from those mistakes.

“We just gotta keep growing, keep learning, and just gotta stick together,” said guard Elgton Jenkins. “You gotta learn as you grow, you know what I’m saying, during as we go. And just be willing and open to grow as a player.”

The Vikings had plenty of excuses of their own. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson missed the game with a hamstring injury and Kirk Cousins went down with, reportedly, a season-ending Achilles injury in the fourth quarter. However, the Packers still couldn’t find a way to steal the game late.

“We’re not even talking that game, young guys game,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “We’re focused on just whoever’s out there, the expectation is the same. I’m not interested in that, I think it’s an excuse.”

Excuses or not, Love will remain hard on himself.

“Obviously, not good enough, it’s been pretty average to start,” said Love. “We got highs and lows, myself too.”

The offense has issues. The defense has issues. It’s clear to LaFleur. Right now, it’s a team issue.

“It’s never one person, it’s never one guy, it’s just collectively as a whole,” said LaFleur. “We gotta look each other in the eye and we gotta demand better and we need to get better.”

