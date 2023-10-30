Wisconsin Rapids man arrested for deadly hit and run in Waushara Co.

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - A 60-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man was arrested last week after his vehicle allegedly hit another vehicle, killing the driver, and then drove off.

On Oct. 25, at 9:26 p.m., the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash on STH 73 in the area of County Road KK in the Town of Plainfield. During the investigation, Deputies were told by one person involved that their vehicle was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.

The driver, Deborah Peterke, 67, from Hancock was pronounced dead at the scene by the Medical Examiner after Plainfield Fire Dept./Rescue and Waushara EMS attempted life-saving measures. The surviving passenger, Lynn Olson, 63, from Hancock was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained from the crash.

Daniel Sawyer was arrested and transported to Waushara County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.