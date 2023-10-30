News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin Rapids man arrested for deadly hit and run in Waushara Co.

By Sean White
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - A 60-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man was arrested last week after his vehicle allegedly hit another vehicle, killing the driver, and then drove off.

On Oct. 25, at 9:26 p.m., the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash on STH 73 in the area of County Road KK in the Town of Plainfield. During the investigation, Deputies were told by one person involved that their vehicle was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene. 

The driver, Deborah Peterke, 67, from Hancock was pronounced dead at the scene by the Medical Examiner after Plainfield Fire Dept./Rescue and Waushara EMS attempted life-saving measures. The surviving passenger, Lynn Olson, 63, from Hancock was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained from the crash.

Daniel Sawyer was arrested and transported to Waushara County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
One dead after Pedestrian vs. Vehicle crash Saturday
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming
Temps will remain well below average throughout the end of October
First Alert Weather: Limited sunshine Sunday with snow showers on the way for Halloween Tuesday
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
DNR releases hunting dates for November, gun-deer season begins Nov. 18

Latest News

General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending six-week strike
Rashan Gary practices
Packers sign LB Rashan Gary for 4 more years
Trial set for Crandon man facing dozens of felony charges for child sex crimes
Trick or Treating is at 3pm Tuesday. You will meet at the main entrance of Pine Crest.
Trick or Treat tomorrow at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill